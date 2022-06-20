Robbie Brady linked with three Championship clubs

Some options for Robbie Brady.

Ireland international Robbie Brady has been linked with a move to a host of Championship clubs, with his current deal at Bournemouth set to draw to a close.

Brady’s Championship campaign with the Cherries was beset by injuries, with Scott Parker forced to make do without the Ireland Euro 2016 hero for much of the season.

The club however did confirm that they offered Brady a new deal, but no agreement has been found yet between the parties.

As a result, three Championship clubs are now tracking Brady’s status.

According to teamTALK, Middlesbrough, Huddersfield and Sunderland are all interested in the attacking midfielder.

Although, Bournemouth do have an option to extend his stay at the Vitality Stadium for a further 12 months.

Last season, despite not playing as much as he would have liked, Brady played an integral part in the Cherries’ successful promotion hunt.

“I think next season, wherever he is, he’ll be a top player..”

Speaking to Pundit Arena last month, Ireland U21 international Gavin Kilkenny detailed the impact had by Brady at the club, where he and Mark Travers featured.

“He came in and was brilliant around the dressing room,” he said. “He’s been brilliant, he’s probably not played as many games as he would have liked, but even in training, you can see what a top player he is, and what a top pro.

“I think next season, wherever he is, he’ll be a top player.

“This season, he struggled with various injuries unfortunately but when he got back to full fitness, he played the last game with me and he came in and you can see the quality he still has.

“As a fella around the training ground, all the lads loved him. He was one of the main men in the changing room and he was only there a few months.”

Read More About: bournemouth, Championship, robbie brady