Rio Ferdinand offers verdict on Cristiano Ronaldo’s Man United situation

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand has attempted to explain the possible reasons behind Cristiano Ronaldo’s decision to refuse to come on during United’s Premier League win against Spurs on Wednesday night.

Ronaldo created headlines for all the wrong reasons when he decided to storm off the pitch before the end of the game between United and Spurs on Wednesday night at Old Trafford.

And speaking today prior to Liverpool’s visit to Nottingham Forest, Ferdinand made an attempt to explain why Ronaldo left the pitch in the manner he did.

“I’m not saying he was right but there are special players sometimes in a squad that things work differently for…”

Ronaldo has been a relatively peripheral figure for the Red Devils this season, but and is unlikely to force his way into Erik ten Hag’s starting XI any time soon.

“I wouldn’t have been happy as a player. Ronaldo mentioned he would have handled things differently. Any emotions attached to it, it takes control. I probably would have been in the queue asking him about it,” Ferdinand told BT Sport.

“There’s always another side to it. When you’re dealing with Cristiano Ronaldo, he’s Ronaldo.

"I wouldn't have been happy as a player. "I probably would have been in the queue of people wanting to speak to him about that decision."@rioferdy5 discusses Cristiano Ronaldo's early exit from Old Trafford and the way Erik ten Hag handled the situation. pic.twitter.com/8oS4rWvdzJ — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) October 22, 2022

“The way of treating him is different to everybody else. Communication. That’s probably the first time in his life where that’s not upheld by the manager.

“I’m not saying he was right but there are special players sometimes in a squad that things work differently for.

“It’s important for the team to see that he is communicated with. He’s 37. He probably needs that more than ever.”

Previously a teammate of Ronaldo, Ferdinand is likely to hold some insight into how the Portuguese icon works in a dressing room.

However, it appears that Ten Hag has shown little sign of allowing himself bow to Ronaldo’s reputation.

🗣 "Yes, it's only for this weekend." Erik ten Hag confirms Cristiano Ronaldo is part of his long-term plans at Man United pic.twitter.com/kmjslT7z5B — Football Daily (@footballdaily) October 22, 2022

So much so that the Dutch boss has dropped him from the squad for United squad for their trip to Stamford Bridge this weekend, as the Red Devils seek another big win on the road.

