Rio Ferdinand hails Cristiano Ronaldo after landmark career goal

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand hailed Cristiano Ronaldo, after the Man United icon scored his 700th career goal on Sunday evening against Everton.

Ronaldo was sprung off the bench following an injury sustained by Anthony Martial in the first-half, and repaid his manager’s faith with a fine low finish.

The goal proved to be enough as the Red Devils claimed an important 2-1 win on the road at Goodison Park.

Speaking after the game on BT Sport, Ferdinand hailed his former United teammate – as the former Real Madrid and Juventus hero showed his class.

“It was from the worst to the best with Casemiro. This is Cristiano Ronaldo,” he explained.

“700 goals. That’s more than I had appearances. He would have been hurting on the bench and that is the answer, he is going out there with something to prove and he is doing it.

“We mentioned moving forward and Ronaldo, class always comes through,” Ferdinand added.

“He would have been disappointed but 700 goals man, to be the decisive one today, if anyone was doubting him he’s put them in their place and the WhatsApp group will be talking.”

In recent weeks, Ronaldo’s future at Old Trafford has been plunged into considerable doubt.

However, his match-winning performance on Sunday evening will go a long way to easing those fears about his future at the club under newly-appointed boss Erik ten Hag.

“Of course he’s not the problem,” Joe Cole then added on the BT Sport broadcast. “He’s a professional, he’s handled it excellently. When he comes off the bench he’s doing what Ronaldo does.

“This group of players have their integrity questioned but the last 5 minutes shows a lot of character to defend like they did and it’s a massive win for United.”

