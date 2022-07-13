Riga FC v Derry City: TV details & team news for Europa Conference League tie

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match.

Derry City take on Riga FC of Latvia in the second-leg of their Europa Conference League first qualifying round tie on Thursday, July 14th.

Here is all you need to know about the game, including team news, kick-off time, TV details and how to stream the match.

Who are Derry City playing?

Derry City are playing Riga FC at the Skonto Stadium in Riga in the second-leg of their two-legged affair.

Riga qualified for the the Europa Conference League by virtue of their league finish last season, but were a considerable distance off eventual league winners RFC.

However, in the first-leg they took a shock 2-0 lead back home as Derry City struggled to cope with their Latvian counterparts. The Candystripes also saw forward Matty Smith sent off in the game as their European return resembled a nightmare.

The match kicks off at 6pm Irish time on Thursday, July 14th.

What is at stake?

This match is the second game of Derry City’s European campaign, and it may be their last if they fail to overcome their costly 2-0 deficit.

If they manage to overcome it however, they will be set for a date with Slovakian side Ružomberok or Kauno Žalgiris of Lithuania in the next round of the competition.

There is also a considerable financial reward on offer for the victors. Away goals do not count for this tie.

How can I watch Riga FC v Derry City on TV?

Unfortunately, the game between Riga FC and Derry Town will not be aired on TV, but it will be available to view online.

247.TV is airing the contest, with the game available to purchase at a cost of £7. Supporters are advised to set up an account prior to the game kicking off in the Latvian capital.

Team news.

Heading into the game, Derry City know that they must win the game by two clear goals to have any chance of progression, but the task facing them is stark.

Matty Smith is suspended after his red card picked up in the first-leg, with no further team news reported at time of writing. New recruit Ryan Graydon may take Smith’s place after completing his recent switch from Longford Town.

