Riga FC: Meet Derry City’s Europa Conference League opponents

Derry City return to Europa Conference League action this week, as they take on Latvian outfit Riga FC in a two-legged tie in the first qualifying round of the tournament.

While the Candystripes may not reach the Conference League group stages, they will be hoping for a deep run into European competition this season after an inconsistent league run over the last few weeks campaign.

With a win over two legs against Riga FC, Derry will face the winners of the tie between Ružomberok (Slovakia) and Kauno Žalgiris (Lithuania) in the next qualifying round of the competition.

But first up is a game against Latvian opponents, and we have you covered ahead of the tie.

Who are Riga FC?

A Latvian side, Riga FC are a side familiar to League of Ireland supporters having pushed Dundalk all the way in a Champions League qualifier in 2019.

However, despite running Dundalk close in a two-legged affair back in 2019, Riga have only won a European tie once since their formation in 2014.

Since then, Riga have claimed three Latvian league titles, the most recent of which having arrived in 2020.

They qualified for the Europa League by virtue of their fourth-placed league finish in the 2021 season.

Managed by Sandro Perković, the Riga boss will be hoping that he can provide the bounce they need to seal their place in the next qualifying round of the Europa Conference League.

Last season, the Latvian side were unceremoniously dumped out of European competition by Gibraltarian side Lincoln Red Imps, just weeks after coming close to knocking out Malmo FF.

Key Man?

Formerly of League of Ireland side Dundalk, Raivis Jurkovskis will be hoping that he can lean on his considerable European experience to help his current employer win a two-legged European tie for the first time.

When at Oriel Park, Jurkovskis was present for one of the most turbulent periods of the club’s recent history. However, he did enjoy some success when at the Co. Louth venue.

Playing alongside current Derry City stars such as Patrick McEleney and Michael Duffy, Jurkovskis is likely to have a fairly strong grasp of what this Candystripes side have within their arsenal.

More recently, Jurkovskis played in all four of Latvia’s Nations League wins in June, as the Latvians moved top of their respective group in League D. He is their danger man, even if he is only a full-back.

One to watch?

While Jurkovskis may be the most familiar name from a League of Ireland perspective, the talents of Joselpho Barnes must not be scoffed at in relation to Riga’s threat.

Hailing from Ghana, Barnes has previously played for Schalke at youth level in Germany, and has also played professionally in Belgium.

19yr old German-born Ghanaian forward & 2020 Afcon U20 winner,JOSELPHO BARNES has joined Latvian side, RIGA FC on a 3yr deal.

BARNES who until 2021 had stints with Schalke 04 II from the youth ranks moved to the Skonto Stadium as a free agent.#SantoriniChallenge Baby Jet #MTTU pic.twitter.com/AiAd2rqnJV — Ghana Young Talents🇬🇭 (@GhanaianPlayers) November 18, 2021

However, he made the move to the Latvian top-flight in 2021, where he has continued to impress, scoring six goals in 16 games this term for his new employer.

If Derry manage to put a leash on Barnes, they will go some way to achieving success in this tie.

Who are the favourites?

Off the back of a disappointing recent run in European competition, Derry City come into this two-legged tie as slight underdogs to make it through a round of Europe.

The Candystripes have improved considerably under Ruairdhri Higgins, and their recent return to form on the domestic front will give them hope that they can pull off two big European performances.

However, they face a Riga side who are no mugs in European competition, despite their high-profile loss against Lincoln Red Imps last year.

Both teams will fancy their chances of winning this tie.

