Richard Keys takes aim at ‘irritating’ Mikel Arteta after ‘over-celebrating’ Fulham win

Richard Keys was not impressed with Arsenal’s reaction.

Former Sky Sports broadcaster Richard Keys slammed Mikel Arteta’s over-exuberant celebrations in the wake of Arsenal‘s dramatic 2-1 win at home to Fulham at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday evening.

The Gunners came from behind to win the game, with Gabriel netting the winner for Arteta’s side in front of a raucous home crowd.

The winner sparked wild celebrations amongst the Arsenal support, and squad – with Arteta leading the charge from the sideline after Aleksandar Mitrović opened the scoring for Fulham.

“I can’t hide the fact that I find him extremely irritating. Waving his arms around like a windmill for 90 minutes…”

But despite the significance of the win, and Arsenal going top of the Premier League with the win – Keys was unimpressed with the manner of the celebrations from the Gunners.

“Steady, it’s Fulham! And they trailed at one time,” Keys said after the game when speaking on BEIN Sports.

“Yeah, well played, you came back to win it and they keep their 100 per cent record intact. But they haven’t won the [Premier League] title tonight. They have won a London derby.”

In an exchange with fellow broadcasting colleague Andy Gray, Keys eventually backed down – before then admitting that he finds Arteta ‘extremely irritating’ on the sideline.

“I can’t hide the fact that I find him extremely irritating. Waving his arms around like a windmill for 90 minutes. It’s as if anyone can actually hear him, let alone see him. He’s never in his technical area.

“They’ve over-celebrated this. It’s a 2-1 win over newly-promoted Fulham.”

Arsenal’s fine start.

While Keys may not be impressed with the manner of Arsenal’s celebrations and performance against Fulham, it has been a solid start to the season for the Gunners.

With four wins from their opening four league games, the Gunners are top of the Premier League, and are looking in ominous form already this season.

However, they will be acutely aware that a number of stiff tests lie in store for them in the coming weeks – with a trip to Old Trafford scheduled for next week after their home game against Steven Gerrard’s struggling Aston Villa on Wednesday night.

