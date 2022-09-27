Richard Dunne urges Stephen Kenny to shift focus with his Ireland team

Richard Dunne has been speaking.

Former Ireland international Richard Dunne has claimed that Ireland’s next challenge under Stephen Kenny is to win games, rather than turn in imporoved performances under their manager.

On Saturday night, Ireland impressed for most of their showdown away to Scotland, but they were unable to land an elusive win on the road.

The defeat has posed further questions of the Ireland boss, with Brian Kerr and Damien Delaney both seemingly unimpressed with the rate of progress under Kenny’s tenure.

“We were supposed to win the Nations League group that we were in, that was the aspiration..”

Dunne has since claimed that Kenny needs to shift his focus from trying to ‘develop’ this Irish side to achieving results once more.

Ireland must avoid defeat if they are to ensure their safety in League B of the Uefa Nations League, despite Kenny claiming that Ireland’s aim was to win their group outright at the start of the campaign.

“It is experience, I believe,” Dunne explained when speaking on Virgin Media Sport. “When I watched the game on Saturday, the game was pretty perfect in the way Ireland set up and the way they played.

🗣 "Experience is missing." 🗣 "The first-half in Scotland was almost perfect." 🗣 "Stephen needs to move away from a development phase and into a results phase." 🗣 "It doesn't always to be pretty, it needs to be effective." Richard Dunne on Ireland.#COYBIG #NationsLeague pic.twitter.com/71OBnsWkq2 — Virgin Media Sport (@VMSportIE) September 26, 2022

“But in the second-half Scotland changed a little bit and got the ball down. They got the ball to the side and you could feel that the momentum of the game changed.

“If you were looking for a team that was going to win [then], it was going to be Scotland. Ireland obviously had a good opportunity with [Troy] Parrott, but overall in the second-half, Scotland’s more experienced players – they know how to win games of that ilk.

“They have qualified for tournaments.. Sometimes as a manager you just don’t have that lucky break sometimes. Stephen [Kenny] needs to move away from the developmental phase of this Ireland squad into a results phase.

“He has to learn how this Irish side can win games, and it does not always have to be pretty, but it needs to be effective. They need to start getting results.

“We were supposed to win the Nations League group that we were in, that was the aspiration.. Now we are in a relegation battle with a team ranked 92nd in the world.

“The next phase for this Ireland team is about how points we have on the board..”

Stephen Kenny’s reign.

Since taking charge of Ireland, Kenny has brought in a number of young players to the fold, but competitive wins have often been lacking under his stewardship.

However, recent performances have suggested that an upturn in fortunes is on the horizon.

Saying that, it is crucial that the Boys in Green defeat Armenia on Tuesday night to fully latch onto that momentum.

