Richard Dunne casts doubt on Ireland’s ability to qualify for Euro 2024

Ireland got away with one on Tuesday night.

Richard Dunne has casted doubt on Ireland’s ability to qualify for the upcoming Euro 2024 qualifying campaign, in the wake of the Boys in Green’s Uefa Nations League campaign.

On Tuesday night, Ireland avoided the embarrassment of relegation to League C of the competition with a dramatic 3-2 win against Armenia at the Aviva Stadium.

Robbie Brady’s late spot-kick was enough to seal a victory for Ireland, but the win posed more questions than answers about a side who are still attempting to find a consistent and coherent style of play under their manager.

“We were supposed to win this group and we ended up in a relegation battle…”

And speaking in the wake of Ireland’s 3-2 win, Dunne questioned if the Boys in Green can qualify for the upcoming European Championship following the Nations League campaign.

Richard Dunne is relieved for @FAIreland to get over the line against Armenia tonight 🇮🇪 A look back at their early dominance 👇#IREARM pic.twitter.com/dkg7dpWdF4 — Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) September 27, 2022

“You hear a lot of statistics about the Irish team, about three defeats in 16 or 17 games or something – the fact is we’ve won four of 21 competitive games, which isn’t good enough,” he stressed when speaking on Premier Sports.

“The manager is going to be there for the next campaign, that’s going to happen. He’s said that the team is going to be better in a year’s time, which will be three years into his reign, so…”

The former Ireland international great then claimed that Ireland’s Euro 2024 hopes rest on the draw they will receive.

“We were supposed to win this group and we ended up in a relegation battle against the 92nd-best team in the world and it’s a last-minute penalty, so it depends on the group, on the draw, it always depends on the draw,” he added.

“Fingers crossed, there are more positive results to come, but we’ll see.”

Ireland’s Nations League campaign.

While Ireland’s Nations League campaign ended without defeat and the ignominy of relegation to League C, there are still questions that they are likely to need to answer in the games ahead.

In November, Ireland take on Norway and Malta – with the first game set to take place at the Aviva Stadium against Erling Haaland’s side.

From there, the Boys in Green then make the trip to the southern tip of Europe to take on Malta in the last game of their preparations for the upcoming Euro 2024 qualifying campaign.

