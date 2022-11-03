Richard Dunne reveals concern with Celtic’s ‘basketball’ approach in Europe

Richard Dunne has opened up on Celtic’s struggles.

Former Ireland international Richard Dunne has expressed his concern with Celtic‘s ‘basketball’ approach in European competition under manager Ange Postecoglou.

Postecoglou’s side slumped to a 5-1 loss against Real Madrid on Wednesday night, but did earn some plaudits for their attacking intent against the Champions League holders.

“For Celtic to progress they have to realise the level that they are at…”

However, when speaking on Virgin Media Sport on Wednesday night, Dunne explained why he is concerned with the Bhoys in European action.

“For Celtic to progress they have to realise the level that they are at compared to the real top sides in Europe,” he said on Virgin Media Sport.

“Maybe they have to go and soak up a bit of pressure to try and defend as a team rather than turning games into basketball games with this end-to-end all the time.

“The bigger sides will do what Real Madrid did to them. For the manager it’s a case of ‘this was a learning step’ this season and now they know they can’t do this again.

“Inevitably they’ll get a lot of supporters, applause and plaudits for that stuff but they won’t get through the group.

“They’ve done it their way this season but now they have to adjust from the league in to the Champions League next year.”

Celtic’s Champions League woes.

In the Champions League this season, Celtic failed to win a game, but did draw twice in a group that included Real Madrid, Shakhtar Donetsk and RB Leipzig.

However, the Bhoys did at least avoid the ignominy of becoming the worst side to ever compete in the Champions League group stages, unlike their cross-city rivals Rangers.

Celtic return to league action on Saturday afternoon, when they take on Dundee United in the Scottish Premiership.

