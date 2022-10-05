Reading boss hails ‘outstanding’ Jeff Hendrick after first goal

Jeff Hendrick is impressing for Reading.

Jeff Hendrick put his international struggles to one side in club action on Tuesday night, as he scored Reading’s equaliser in their 1-1 draw at home to Norwich City.

Despite falling out of favour under Ireland boss Stephen Kenny on the international front, Hendrick has been a leading light in Reading’s surprising start to the season in the Championship under Paul Ince.

Last season the Royals ensured their Championship safety by virtue of Derby County’s off-field struggles, but they are now on the rise once more.

“[Jeff] Hendrick, who I thought was outstanding…”

Hendrick, 30, netted the crucial leveller for Reading in their draw against Norwich on Tuesday night with a fine finish on the edge of the penalty area.

The Dubliner has enjoyed life at his new club this season, and is thriving in a side that also includes his Ireland international teammate Shane Long – a player who is nursing his way through an injury at the moment.

“We showed bounce-back-ability, never gave in and thoroughly deserved to get the equaliser from Hendrick who I thought was outstanding,” Ince said after the game, as quoted by Reading Live.

“The lads were disappointed they didn’t win the game so that shows how far we’ve come. We’re playing one of the top teams and disappointed we haven’t come away with three points so that’s a good mentality to have.”

“I clipped the post in the first-half, and it was nice to be in those forward positions to try and get a few shots away…”

For Hendrick, the point was an important one as the Royals showed their battling qualities in a game few expected them to get any points from.

The goal was also his first for the club after joining them upon the expiry of his last contract with Premier League side Newcastle United.

“I had a couple of shots tonight,” he said. “I clipped the post in the first-half, and it was nice to be in those forward positions to try and get a few shots away.”

He then added: “We got something from the game, which was the main thing. With three games a week, to keep that momentum going and stay unbeaten is vital.

“The lads gave a good account of themselves against a side who have just come down from the Premier League, and haven’t really lost many players.”

