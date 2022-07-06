Raheem Sterling ‘closing in’ on Chelsea switch

This could be a big move.

Raheem Sterling could be set to confirm his move to Man City’s Premier League rivals Chelsea within the next 24 hours, after personal terms were agreed between him and the Blues.

Sterling, 27, has been consistently linked with a move to Stamford Bridge in recent weeks, but the deal has stalled somewhat due to the settling in period of new Chelsea owner Todd Boehly.

Boehly recently took charge of the West Londoners alongside the Clearlake Consortium, with plenty of boardroom changes ongoing at the club in the meantime.

A statement of intent.

But it now appears that the first arrival of his tenure will be the former Liverpool star, according to a report in the Telegraph.

Heading into the upcoming 2022/23 Premier League season, Sterling only has 12 months remaining on his current deal at the Etihad Stadium.

Raheem Sterling accepted Chelsea as future destination weeks ago after direct talk with Tuchel – and personal terms fully agreed, he’ll be among best paid players. 🚨🔵 #CFC Chelsea and City, set to agree final fee around £45m and then it will be completed. pic.twitter.com/he08wImBKH — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 6, 2022

But he has continued to play an integral role in City’s starting XI in the recent past, when playing, despite his inconsistent run in City’s stacked forward line.

In over 220 games for the Cityzens, Sterling has scored 91 goals for the club, helping them to the most succesful period in their history.

Raheem Sterling.

As per other reports on Wednesday evening, the final fee is expected to reach a figure in and around the £45m mark, with the clubs now locked in negotiations.

The departure of Sterling from Manchester is now expected to free up a position for Erling Haaland to thrive in Pep Guardiola’s side.

For Chelsea, Sterling will be hoping that he can help to fill the void left by recently departed loanee Romelu Lukaku.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: raheem sterling