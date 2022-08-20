Raheem Sterling makes candid Man City admission after Chelsea move

He was not happy with how it ended.

Raheem Sterling has admitted that he was ‘fuming’ and ‘raging’ with how his departure at Manchester City played out, as he joined up with the Sky Blues’ Premier League rivals Chelsea.

Sterling linked up with Chelsea for a fee just south of £50 million, as he went into the final year of his deal at the Etihad Stadium.

Rather than losing his prized asset for free, Pep Guardiola opted to sell Sterling to Chelsea for a sizable fee, as Thomas Tuchel’s side pounced on the availability of the English international.

Speaking to Sky Sports ahead of Chelsea’s trip to Leeds United on Sunday afternoon, Sterling however did admit that he was unhappy with how his exit from City played out.

“Everyone wants to feel wanted, football is no different,” he explained. “When you play your heart out, sacrifice some of your kids’ birthdays, and then get treated in a certain way, it’s disappointing.

🗣 “I couldn’t be in a more happier place now.” Raheem Sterling says he feels no resent towards Manchester City but admits that he was ‘raging’ with anger at the time. pic.twitter.com/f6ZEDTbMqw — Football Daily (@footballdaily) August 20, 2022

“At the time I was fuming, raging, but it’s gone, it’s in the past and I can only focus on the present, which is now, here at Chelsea, and the opportunity I’ve got here to go out and showcase my talents once again…

“Misunderstandings, contracts running down. It was a shame to see how it ended in the end because I had such a great time there.

“A lot of things came into play, a lot of reasons, but I wasn’t complaining, I was ready to challenge and, as you can see, even with some of the performances I put in, you couldn’t guarantee yourself a place so it just didn’t make sense to fight a battle you can never win…”

He then added: “As a player you always want to do your best and help your team, but when you don’t think things are going fairly, it’s always a disappointment.

“If you are not happy playing your football you’ve got to look at other options to get that happiness back, and that’s exactly what I have done. It was the right time for me to move on. I wouldn’t stay part of something I knew I couldn’t give my all in.”

Since making his move to Chelsea, Sterling has yet to get his name on the scoresheet for the Blues, but has shown glimpses of what he can do already.

Against Everton, Sterling won the penalty that Jorginho converted, while against Spurs he created Reece James’ goal in the 2-2 draw with Spurs.

Chelsea take on Leeds United at Elland Road on Sunday afternoon, with kick-off scheduled to take place at 2pm.

