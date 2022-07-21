QPR boss confirms interest in promising Ireland prospect

This would be a big coup.

QPR boss Michael Beale has confirmed his interest in snapping up promising Ireland prospect Danny McNamara ahead of the start of the upcoming Championship campaign.

McNamara is heading into the last year of his current deal at Millwall, and there have been a number of links in recent days suggesting that he is on his way out of the South London club.

Of those clubs interested, QPR have been the most public so far, although they have yet to meet Millwall’s valuation of the player.

“He’s a very good full-back and is in the last year of his deal…”

But speaking to local media in London, Beale has confirmed his interest in bringing the full-back to Loftus Road. However, he has expressed his unease at the deal being made public.

“I think Gary [Rowett] has said what he said,” he explained when speaking to West London Sport. “I didn’t see it, but he has said that we haven’t met his valuation.

“He is their player so it wouldn’t be fair of me to get into that. If Gary [Rowett] did that with one of my players I wouldn’t like it.

“He’s a very good full-back and is in the last year of his deal. So there is always going to be interest from other clubs. For some reason our interest has been made public.

“I don’t know why that is, but he’s Millwall’s player. Until he isn’t their player I wouldn’t want to comment.”

Danny McNamara.

Last season, McNamara established himself a key man for Millwall, as the Lions just missed out on a spot in the Championship play-off places.

But this season, Millwall will be hoping to go one better in the English second-tier and earn themselves a shot at promotion to the Premier League.

Millwall begin their league campaign at home to Stoke City on July 30th.

