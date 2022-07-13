Portsmouth reveal stance on Ireland pair ahead of League One season

The future is slightly clearer for Ireland’s Pompey pair.

Ireland international duo Ronan Curtis and Marcus Harness have had their respective futures cleared up by manager Danny Cowley, with the former Lincoln City boss speaking about their futures.

Both Curtis and Harness have just 12 months remaining on their current deals at Fratton Park, and they have been linked with moves away during the summer window.

And speaking to supporters ahead of the start of the season, Cowley has explained that they are both for sale.

“They’ve both been outstanding players for this football club over many seasons…”

“I don’t have a crystal ball, so we will have to wait and see is the truth (over what will happen with Curtis and Harness),” he said, as quoted by the Portsmouth News.

“They’ve both been outstanding players for this football club over many seasons. While we want to get better and it’s hard to get better when you use lose key players, we’re also respectful the business side of the club has to work, too. “When players come to the last year of their contracts, we have to consider all possible options. I think every player in every club in League One is available. The only ones not for sale at any price live at the top end of the Premier League. “For the rest of us, for the right fee, they would be available. That has to be on the right terms because our owners are brilliant in that respect. “They don’t put any pressure on us, so if we can find the right value then we will look at it and discuss with the player.” Portsmouth. Last season, Pompey just missed out on the League One playoffs, despite the performances of Gavin Bazunu throughout the campaign. If both were to leave, it would leave Sean Raggett as the only Irish-eligible player at the club, with Shaun Williams and Bazunu leaving at the end of the season. Aiden O’Brien has also left the club at the end of his loan from Sunderland.

