Liverpool’s ‘close’ Cristiano Ronaldo transfer link revealed

It could have been so much different for Cristiano Ronaldo.

Former Liverpool assistant boss Phil Thompson has revealed how close the Reds were to signing now Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo during his early years.

Ronaldo, now heavily linked with a move away from the Red Devils, linked up with United from Portuguese giants Sporting Lisbon.

But that was only after a well-known transfer battle for his services, with Arsenal also linked with a swoop at the time.

“There were a few players we missed out on..”

However, when speaking to Paddy Power, Thompson explained that Liverpool were also close to landing the then lively winger.

“There were a few players we missed out on when I was working with Gérard Houllier at Liverpool,” he began.

“There was one who was not, maybe, a big name at all but he did alright in life and in football. His name was… I think… Ah yes, Cristiano Ronaldo was his name!

“We actually went and had a look at him because he was being offered to a lot of clubs by his agent Paul Stretford, and we were being offered him as well. There was Manchester United, I remember being linked, Newcastle as well, and people were wanting him.”

“He’d been offered to everybody for £4m..”

At the time, Ronaldo was one of the brightest prospects in world football, but it was unclear as to what level he could reach in his prime.

And with excitement around his undoubted potential, and measly price tag, Thompson went to watch Ronaldo in action when at Sporting Lisbon, before a deal then fell through.

“I went to see the last game of the season over there [in Portugal] and we chatted,” he added.

“That was on the Sunday, on the Monday I arrived back in Liverpool, went into training, we were sitting there, and I said to Gérard Houllier, ‘This boy’s a player, he’s great!’

“He’d been offered to everybody for £4m. He wanted £1m over the four years of his contract and it would have quite easily been done. Next thing, it comes up on the screen on the strap at the bottom of Sky Sports News, ‘Cristiano Ronaldo signs for United – £12.2m’

“Gérard Houllier said, “What the heck’s gone on there, Phil? I thought it was £4m? I thought it was up for debate!’ He said, ‘Get on to the agent and find out why!’

“I went over there with a guy called Tony Henry who worked with Paul Stretford and I rang him and he said, ‘Phil, when I got off the plane I got a phone call and got told ‘you’re off the deal’.’

“You can make up your own minds what happened there but that was close, but he’s done alright for himself, hasn’t he?”

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Cristiano Ronaldo, Liverpool, Man United, Sporting Lisbon