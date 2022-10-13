Phil Babb explains why he is ‘on the fence’ in Stephen Kenny debate

Phil Babb has offered his opinions on Stephen Kenny’s tenure so far.

Former Ireland international Phil Babb admits that Ireland’s results under Stephen Kenny have ‘not been good enough’, but reserved judgement into describing his term as a success of failure just yet.

During the last international window, Kenny came under heavy fire from former Ireland international Damien Delaney, while Brian Kerr also waded in to air his grievances with the current set-up.

However, Babb has a more nuanced view of the Ireland boss’ reign in charge, so far at least.

“I think it’s still up for debate, there isn’t a black and white answer for it,” Babb explained when speaking to OLBG. “What he’s trying to create and the brand of football is a breath of fresh air.

“The results haven’t been good enough that’s for sure, but there’s been an effort to inject youth into the setup. From a political point of view, having a League of Ireland manager take the national job opens doors for other managers.

“It’s not a case of the FAI just recruiting overseas managers because of their CVs, we’re looking within ourselves now.

“That’s the positive out of it, but we want to qualify for the major tournaments, and we want to see our national side win.

“It’s not happening, but I think the jury is still out. One minute the press loves him, the next they don’t and it’s the same with the fans, so right now I’m definitely sitting on the fence.”

Stephen Kenny’s Euro 2024 hopes.

Next up for Ireland is a double-header of friendlies against Norway and Malta in November, before they then begin their 2024 European Championship qualifying campaign.

In a tough group, Ireland will be hoping that they can pounce on any possible slip-ups by top seeds France and the Netherlands.

They will also face Greece and Gibraltar in their group stage campaign.

