Phil Babb hails Michael Obafemi and Evan Ferguson after recent rise

Former Ireland international Phil Babb has tipped Ireland’s young striking talents to shine in the coming years, after an encouraging spell for the Boys in Green at underage level.

Babb was speaking to OLBG.com this week, where he hailed young talents such as Michael Obafemi, Evan Ferguson and Armstrong Oko-Flex.

The former Liverpool and Coventry City defender also heaped praise on the Irish women’s team following their recent qualification to the 2023 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

“It’s great to have Michael Obafemi back in the mix…”

While Ferguson and Oko-Flex have yet to make their mark for Ireland on the senior international stage, Obafemi has done so with some impressive performances for Stephen Kenny’s side.

“It’s great to have Michael Obafemi back in the mix, he’s still only 22 years old so he has time on his side,” Babb explained.

“He’s a good player, he was out in the wilderness a bit for a few seasons under Stephen Kenny, so it’s good to see him get himself back into the setup.”

Also impressing Babb is Brighton & Hove Albion youngster Ferguson, with the Co. Meath teenager impressing on international duty for the Ireland U21s under Jim Crawford in recent months.

“There’s a young striker at Brighton, Evan Ferguson. He is a very good player and he would be one to keep an eye on,” he added.

“Armstrong Oko-Flex, who has one of the best names ever by the way, he’s a winger from West Ham who’s currently on loan at Swansea City.

“He could be one for the future, he’s only 20 years old but he could be someone exciting in the future.

“And of course, there’s the women’s team as well, there’s a few coming through in the women’s game so maybe there’s hope on the horizon for Ireland.”

