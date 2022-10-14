Ex-Ireland star reflects on ‘dream’ international career

Phil Babb has been speaking about his Ireland international career.

Former Ireland international Phil Babb has reflected on his ‘dream’ international career when donning the green jersey.

Babb picked up a total of 35 appearances throughout his senior international career, playing under legendary boss Jack Charlton and beside his ‘hero’ Paul McGrath.

“Would I have liked more caps? Of course, I would…”

The former Liverpool star made his international bow in 1994, and played in four World Cup games for the Boys in Green at the tournament in the USA.

And speaking this week in a recent interview with OLBG, Babb described what it was like playing for Ireland.

“I loved it,” he stressed. “I remember when I was at Millwall, the dream was to play for Ireland as a 16-year-old kid.

“To get 35 caps, play at a World Cup and play alongside Paul McGrath who was my hero and to play under Jack Charlton was just incredible.

“Would I have liked more caps? Of course, I would. Should I have got some more? Who knows, I didn’t pick the team. But I couldn’t have fonder memories of wearing that green shirt.”

“I don’t think the boys will ever give up and we certainly owe France for the Thierry Henry handball…”

Today, Babb often finds himself on the other side of the fence on punditry duties with Sky Sports.

As a result, he admits that Ireland’s 2024 European Championship qualification group is a ‘really tough one’ for Stephen Kenny’s side to come through.

“To be honest I think it’s a really tough draw with France and Holland,” he added. “You would say that they’re the two group favourites and it will take some doing to qualify automatically.

“I don’t think the boys will ever give up and we certainly owe France for the Thierry Henry handball. But I think it’ll be difficult and all we can hope for is the seeds qualify automatically and then maybe there’s a route in through the Uefa Nations League.

“It’ll be a good test for Ireland that’s for sure, but it’s really an unfortunate group for us.”

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: phil babb