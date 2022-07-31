Close sidebar

Peterborough boss responds to transfer link for in-demand Irish star

by Andrew Dempsey
Sammie Szmodics

The rumours are not going away.

Peterborough United boss Grant McCann has refused to pour cold water on reports that the exit of Ireland prospect Sammie Szmodics is close to completion.

In recent days, it has been reported that Szmodics is on the verge of joining Blackburn Rovers for a fee in the region of £2.5 million.

However, after Szmodics’ impressive performance on Saturday afternoon against Cheltenham Town in a 3-2 win, McCann stopped short of confirming or denying the news.

Instead, the Posh’s boss lumped praise on his performance in United’s important opening day win in League One.

“Since I’ve come in he’s been first class. What will be will be…”

Last season, Szmodics did play in the Championship for Peterborough, but was unable to help them avoid relegation back to League One.

However, his form last season is likely to have ensured a Championship return ahead of the new season.

“I won’t comment on speculation but what I will say is that Sammie’s second half performance was sensational,” he said after the game when speaking to lancs.live.

“He led the press at the top end of the pitch with [Jack] Marriott and Jonno [Johnson Clarke-Harris] and he’s such a grounded boy.

“He’s always been dedicated to this football club as you’ve seen over the years; since I’ve come in he’s been first class. What will be will be.”

Sammie Szmodics.

Szmodics qualifies to play for the Boys in Green through his Co. Longford born grandmother, and was included in his first squad in June 2021.

However, he has yet to be capped by Stephen Kenny with the senior set-up as of yet.

“I am over the moon to receive my first international call-up for a nation that is close to mine and my family’s hearts,” Szmodics said after he earned his first Ireland call-up over one year ago.

“I am looking forward to the 12 days ahead and experiencing international football.”

