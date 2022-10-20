Peter Schmeichel ‘disappointed’ with Cristiano Ronaldo over Old Trafford exit

Peter Schmeichel is not impressed.

Former Manchester United shot-stopper Peter Schmeichel has hit out at Cristiano Ronaldo following his high-profile exit from Old Trafford on Wednesday night.

Ronaldo was seen leaving the pitch during injury time as United claimed an important win against Spurs, with Bruno Fernandes and Fred netting for the hosts.

While seeming to be fairly relaxed about the incident after the game when carrying out his post-match media duties, Erik ten Hag hinted that he would deal with the matter on Thursday after the game.

“Normally I back him, I understand his situation…”

However, it has since emerged that Ronaldo left the confines of the dressing room before the celebrating United players returned after the game.

And while on commentary duty for the BBC, Schmeichel hit out at the Portuguese icon – claiming that he was ‘disappointed’ in him for doing so.

“It’s the first time I can say that I am disappointed with him,” he explained. “Normally I back him, I understand his situation.

“We are in transition. Manchester United are now five managers down the road since Alex Ferguson.

“We have got Erik ten Hag in now who has very clear ideas about the way he wants to play football. We need understanding and time from everyone.

“We don’t need distractions like that, and that’s a disappointment, I would say…”

While Schmeichel has hit out at the forward, it is likely that the incident is set to earn the ire of his club boss Erik ten Hag.

After the game on Wednesday night the United boss shut down any talk of the incident, but did admit that he was aware of it.

“Today we celebrate this result,” he explained.

“Of course we think about Saturday and another big game. We have to prepare really well and the rest we deal with tomorrow.”

