Peter Crouch bemoans ‘flat’ Liverpool performance in Fulham draw

A disappointing opening day for Liverpool.

Liverpool dropped their first points of the 2022/23 Premier League season, as they were held to a 2-2 draw away to Fulham at Craven Cottage at Saturday lunchtime.

A brace from Aleksandr Mitrovic ensured the Cottagers would leave the contest with at least a point, but it could have been much more.

Darwin Nunez opened Liverpool’s account on the day, before Mo Salah salvaged a point for the Reds in West London.

“Liverpool still had chances because they have tremendous quality in all areas..”

However, Liverpool will have been left disappointed that they were unable to begin their Premier League campaign with a win.

And speaking after the game on BT Sport, former Liverpool forward and England international Peter Crouch bemoaned a ‘flat’ performance from his former side.

“They were flat,” he said. “I thought they were [flat] in the first-half especially. They came back into game in the second-half.

Fulham can be very happy with that display this afternoon 👏 Even Jürgen Klopp shows his appreciation towards Aleksandar Mitrović's display in which he scored a brace 🤝 FT: Fulham 2-2 Liverpool pic.twitter.com/kIRIr3Zm6g — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) August 6, 2022

“Liverpool still had chances because they have tremendous quality in all areas. I just thought that they were a bit flat. We saw last year that they were absolutely relentless.

“But I think we have to give credit to Fulham. The midfield two were fantastic for them today and they protected the defence.

“The work that Marco Silva has done over the pre-season, because they wouldn’t have played like that in the Championship. Defensively though they were fantastic and also had a threat going forward.”

Liverpool.

However, Liverpool will not be too concerned with the manner of their performance, with Nunez and Salah both getting on the scoresheet for Klopp’s side.

Next up for Liverpool is a home tie against Crystal Palace on Monday week, with an 8pm kick-off pencilled in at Anfield.

Meanwhile, up next for Fulham is an away game against Wolves at Molineux next Saturday. Kick-off is at 3pm.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Liverpool, peter crouch, Premier League