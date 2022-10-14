Paul Scholes makes big Man United claim after return to form

A big claim.

Former Manchester United midfielder Paul Scholes has claimed that his former side look like they could be the ‘best of the rest’ behind Premier League title favourites Man City.

After a dismal start to the season, Erik ten Hag’s side have reacted well with some big wins and performances against Arsenal and Liverpool.

And while they limped over the line in two successive games against Omonia in the Europa League, they will be hopeful that they can use their recent run of wins to full effect ahead of Sunday’s Premier League tie against Newcastle United.

“They’ve given themselves a great chance…”

While many may hold doubts over United’s hopes this season, Scholes is now optimistic about their hopes after their recent surge up the table under the former Ajax boss.

“After those first two games, I was really concerned that they wouldn’t finish in the top six,” Scholes told BT Sport last night.

“But the way they’ve fought back, winning five of their last six games, they’ve given themselves a great chance. They do look like they could be the best of the rest (behind City).

“I think they’ve got the squad of players that means they could be. “It’s still very early days for some of these players, the manager and his staff as well. The longer it goes on, the more confident I’ll be of them getting in the top four.” Man United. Heading into United’s Sunday showdown against Newcastle United – the Red Devils will be hoping that they can force their way back into the top-four. Currently, Chelsea and Spurs are ahead of the Red Devils in the Premier League table, although Antonio Conte’s side have played a game more than both teams. Kick-off on Sunday is at 2pm, with Eddie Howe’s side also looking for a statement win on the road.

