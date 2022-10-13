Paul Scholes claims Man United avoided a ‘real embarrassment’ against Omonia with late win

Scott McTominay saved the day for Man United.

Former Man United midfielder Paul Scholes admitted that his former side avoided a ‘real embarrassment’ in their Europa League showdown against Cypriot side Omonia on Thursday night.

The Red Devils required a late Scott McTominay goal to seal all three points against Neil Lennon’s side, as they once against struggled to break down their opponents.

“That injury-time goal has saved themselves real embarrassment though…”

However, it was an unconvincing win for United who just about kept their hopes of topping their Europa League group alive – despite the best efforts of Francis Uzoho to stop them in their tracks.

“It’s the right result because Manchester United were so dominant in both games,” Scholes explained when speaking on BT Sport after the game.

"It's massive!" A delighted Scott McTominay discusses how important his winning goal tonight was for Man Utd's hopes of progressing in Europe… 🤩 🎙️ @DannyJamieson pic.twitter.com/2gn631Yvzy — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) October 13, 2022

“That injury-time goal has saved themselves real embarrassment though.

“Francis Uzoho [Omonia goalkeeper] made some good saves but nothing you wouldn’t expect in the Champions League.

“United had more than enough chances but their finishing just wasn’t there tonight.”

Man United’s win.

The win is an important one for United, who have now recorded three wins on the spin since their Manchester derby capitulation against Man City at the Etihad Stadium.

They will now go into Sunday’s Premier League showdown against Newcastle in fine fettle.

“You have to be patient sometimes,” McTominay added when speaking to BT Sport. “Rashford had so many chances and we did everything but score. Their goalkeeper was a different class but we created enough chances and deserved to score in the end.

“I wasn’t on the pitch for the majority of the game but sometimes you think it’s not going to be your day. The team spirit is good though and no one ever gives up.

“It’s a massive goal because we need to win the group.”

