Paul Scholes hits out at Erik ten Hag’s treatment of ‘big players’

Manchester United hero Paul Scholes hit out at Erik ten Hag for his treatment of ‘big players’ in the wake of the manager’s comments on Cristiano Ronaldo over the weekend.

Following United’s heavy Manchester derby loss to Man City on Sunday, Ten Hag claimed that he left the Portuguese icon on the bench for the entirety of the game ‘out of respect’ for his career.

Initially, those remarks irked Roy Keane, and they have now earned the wrath of Scholes.

“I don’t think he knows the mentality of a big player, if that’s what he’s saying…”

In doing so, Scholes has claimed that Ten Hag does not know how ‘the mentality’ of a big player when speaking on BT Sport. He also took aim at Jadon Sancho and Antony for their role in the big loss.

“I don’t think he knows the mentality of a big player, if that’s what he’s saying,” he told BT Sport. “Cristiano would’ve wanted to start the game but looking at him on the bench, he looked angry.

“When you’ve got a top quality player, not just top quality he’s one of the best that there’s ever been, you think you can come on the pitch and have a say in the game.

“It was 4-0 at the time, so what? He wants to be out on the pitch being sat there, look at him, he’s not happy.

“Going back to respecting him, not bringing him on the pitch because of his career is absolute nonsense in my eyes that man and anybody else wants to go on that pitch because they know they’ve struggled, had a bad time, bad half, they want to go on and do something about it.”

Scholes’ comments came just before United’s narrow Europa League win away to Cypriot side Omonia Nicosia on Thursday, as an unconvincing United avoided a nightmare defeat.

Neil Lennon’s side took the lead, before United rallied to make it 3-1 in the second-half. Omonia then made it 3-2 to set up a grandstand finish, but it was not to be as the Red Devils held firm.

Next up for United is an away trip to Everton, as the look to right the wrongs of last season’s dismal defeat at Goodison Park. Kick-off on Sunday evening is at 7pm.

