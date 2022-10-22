Paul Merson explains why Aston Villa should have kept Steven Gerrard

A defence of Steven Gerrard.

Paul Merson has claimed that Steven Gerrard was dismissed by Aston Villa too early, despite their early season struggles in the Premier League this campaign.

Villa parted company with Gerrard with the club sitting just outside the relegation zone on goals scored, with no replacement lined up.

While the end of his stint at the club may have been marred by fan unrest and discontent, Merson claimed that Villa were too harsh when they sacked their boss.

In doing so, he also suggested that no manager in the world could be held accountable for some defensive errors made by Gerrard’s side this season.

“I mean, he was under pressure,” Merson explained when speaking on Sky Sports’ Soccer Saturday. “Of course he was. But we’ve seen how it worked at Arsenal.

“You know, how many times did people go on about Mikel Arteta? But he was given time. If you are not given time, you have no chance.

“For me, you should give him time. I don’t know what they were aiming for this season. I thought top-half, maybe. But I’m gutted for him, and I am pretty sad.

“I thought he should have got more time. I mean, some of the mistakes.. You go out in the game against Chelsea – in which they did well, Kepa was their best player.

“But you can be the best manager in the world, but if [Tyrone] Mings is doing what he is doing, then you have no chance.”

Leaving the club just 11 months after taking over the reins, Gerrard leaves Villa in a worse position to what he found them in upon replacing Dean Smith.

It has been reported that Villa are looking to appoint a successor as soon as they can – with Thomas Frank and Mauricio Pochettino linked to take over.

