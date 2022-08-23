Paul McGrath reveals what ‘amazed’ him during Man United’s big win against Liverpool

A big win for Man United.

Former Ireland international Paul McGrath heaped praise on Man United after they shook off their poor start to the season with a big win at home to Liverpool on Monday evening.

Goals from Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho set the Red Devils on their way to a comfortable enough success, despite the best efforts of Mo Salah to derail United late on in the contest.

And on Tuesday morning, McGrath revealed what impressed him most from Erik ten Hag‘s side at Old Trafford.

The win was the first competitive victory of the Ten Hag era, while Liverpool’s wait for their first success of the season goes on.

“Just amazing,” he wrote on social media after the game. “Man United v Liverpool, first thing I noticed was everyone in the Man United team were running, been praying for that for a while.

“Work as hard as the other team and the result will follow. There will be the odd upset, last night was kids enjoying the art of football.”

He then added: “I enjoyed the first half mainly because this belief you have to have twelve touches before the ball leaves your half is insane, think both managers learned something last night.

“Step on the long road back for Man Utd.”

While the win comes at an important time for the Red Devils, they will be keen to build on this forward momentum.

United have struggled to back up big wins in the past, with the likes of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Ralf Rangnick realising that during their recent tenures.

Next up, Man United take on Southampton on Saturday afternoon, with kick-off pencilled in for 12.30pm at St Mary’s.

