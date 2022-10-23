Paul McGrath explains why Cristiano Ronaldo should leave Man United

The end is nigh, according to Paul McGrath.

Former Ireland international Paul McGrath has claimed that it ‘is for the best’ that Cristiano Ronaldo is to leave the club after storming out of Old Trafford earlier this week.

Ronaldo reportedly refused to come on during United’s Premier League win against Spurs on Wednesday night, and then left the ground before his teammates returned to the dressing room after the game.

As a result, the Portuguese icon was banished from the Red Devils’ squad for their visit to Chelsea on Saturday evening, a game they drew 1-1.

“I can’t see how Ronaldo stays at United now…”

But while manager Erik ten Hag has not ruled out a return for Ronaldo, McGrath feels that the forwards days at the club are numbered.

‘I can’t see how Ronaldo stays at United now,’ McGrath wrote in his Sunday World column. ‘If he is not playing, he is going to be very tough to be around.

‘A guy at his level of competitive intensity does not have it in his DNA to be bit-part player. I think it is best for everyone – United, Ronaldo, football in general – if he exits.’

McGrath then added: ‘As he showed against Everton, he can still be a match-winner. ‘I’ve been a huge fan. He has brought so much joy to people.

‘How many people have made the pilgrimage to Old Trafford over the last 14 months simply so they can say they saw one of the all-time greats in the flesh.

‘Now it is time for a new chapter.’

On Sunday morning, a further report claimed that Chelsea have reignited their interest in the forward.

In a different report, the Sunday World claimed that the Blues may make a move for the forward during the January transfer window on a short-term deal.

However, it is expected that United will shed more light on Ronaldo’s future at the club over the coming days.

