Paul Doyle backs Dundalk to return to form as the LOI European chase hots up

Paul Doyle is hoping that Dundalk can shake off their recent malaise.

The last number of weeks have not been kind to Paul Doyle and his Dundalk teammates, as the business end of the League of Ireland season approaches.

On Friday, Dundalk were unceremoniously dumped out of the FAI Cup by Waterford, having lost away to UCD a week’s previous at the Belfield Bowl.

Those two results now mean that the Lilywhites have not won in three, but it could have been four if it was not for Sligo Rovers having their win against the Lilywhites chalked off after fielding an ineligible player.

“It’s in our own hands now really, and it is about what we do and not what anybody else does…”

However, Dundalk still have their fate in their own hands to finish third in the League of Ireland Premier Division.

But if they don’t, fourth place might just be enough to secure European football for 2023. Although, that is relying on Derry City winning the FAI Cup, something that Doyle and the Lilywhites are keen not to rely on.

“Friday was bitterly disappointing,” he explains when speaking at the launch of the SSE Airtricity League FIFA 23 Club Packs at the Aviva Stadium.

“To get knocked out of the FAI Cup [against Waterford] was a bad night for us. But we just have to park it and move on.

“There are six weeks left in the league and it’s a sprint now to the finish line. Our next six games are huge and hopefully we can consolidate that third place and I have every belief that we will do that.

“It’s in our own hands now really, and it is about what we do and not what anybody else does or somebody winning the cup. We have to look internally and make sure that we do our own business.”

“The last two results were out of character and really disappointing..”

Doyle recently joined the Lilywhites from UCD, where he was promoted to the Premier Division twice. In 2018 he helped the Students claim the First Division league title, and last season helped secure promotion for Andy Myler’s side via the playoffs.

While at UCD, he combined football with studying – attaining a degree in physiotherapy. However, he is now chasing the full-time professional dream at Dundalk.

But this season has posed different questions of the former Sligo Rovers youth, none more so than the last couple of weeks – after two very out of character performances and defeats.

Dundalk take the lead! 👏 Paul Martin initially makes a great save from Paul Doyle's effort, but the ball bounces back into the net after hitting the crossbar@WaterfordFCie 0-1 @DundalkFC Watch live 📺 | https://t.co/7rzXOfmGeH@ExtraIRL | #FAICup | #LOITV pic.twitter.com/OIaYy3aZb8 — SSE Airtricity League (@SSEAirtricityLg) September 16, 2022

“We’ve been really good all season,” he adds. “I think that we have been very consistent in games throughout the season. But the last two results were out of character and really disappointing.

“You have to dissect that and figure out where it went wrong and where we can improve to steer ourselves back to that consistent high level of performance that has made us competitive in every fixture this year.

“I have no doubt that we can do that.”

Return of the packs! SSE Airtricity League FIFA 23 Club Packs are back! Featuring the individual club crest of all 10 Premier Division teams, these exclusive sleeves will be available to download free from https://www.ea.com/games/fifa/fifa-23 when the game launches Friday, 30th September!

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Dundalk, LOI Premier Division, Paul Doyle