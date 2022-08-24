Patrick Vieira hails promising Irish midfielder in Crystal Palace’s League Cup win

A night to remember for Killian Phillips.

Ireland underage international Killian Phillips made his Crystal Palace debut on Tuesday evening, as the Premier League side navigated their way through a potential Carabao Cup banana skin.

Phillips, 20, has been on the books of Palace since the start of the year, and has impressed suitably in recent times under their U21 boss Paddy McCarthy.

As a result he got his reward, as he was handed his competitive first-team debut against Oxford United in the Carabao Cup.

“I have to say I’m really pleased..”

Playing in a midfield three alongside Luka Milivojevic and Will Hughes, Phillips looked at home against his League One opponents as Palace ran out 2-0 winners at the Kassam Stadium.

“I have to say I’m really pleased and think Kaden [Rodney] and Killian did really well,” Vieira told his club’s media team after the game.

“Kaden is normally a right-back and today played as a left-back. It’s not his best position but he was really composed, went forward at times and I think tactically he was really good.

“He is really young but showed something really interesting for us. In the first-half we were not into it and needed Sam to make that save in an important moment of the game. That allowed us at half-time to go in at 0-0.”

Palace come through sticky tie.

The win sees Palace reach the third round of the Carabao Cup, with the draw for the next round set to be made on Wednesday evening at 9.45pm.

There, Palace will be joined by their Premier League rivals, with the likes of Chelsea, Man United, Arsenal, Liverpool and Man City all set to join the draw.

“It was a challenging game,” Vieira added. “I think in football if you don’t have the right mentality the opposition can make it really difficult.

“We were a little bit sloppy in the first half but we came back in the second half with better attention and managed to score those two goals.

“It’s good for us to go to the next round.”

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: crystal palace, Killian Phillips