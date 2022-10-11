Promising Ireland U21 talent nets hat-trick in big Fulham U21 win

A superb performance.

Ireland U21 international Ollie O’Neill had a night to remember on Monday evening, as he starred in a remarkable win for Fulham’s U21 side against Leicester City.

O’Neill has been on the books of the Cottagers for quite some time, and is now beginning to live up to his promise in West London.

In a remarkable 7-0 win against Leicester City, O’Neill netted three goals to ensure that the three points would be going back home to the English capital with a full complement of points.

“It’s a performance that’s right up there for me across the last couple of seasons…”

Last year, O’Neill made his mark with the Ireland U21s with a stunning late winner against Sweden – and has continued to impress at club level with Fulham.

After scoring his three goals, and taking the match ball home with him, O’Neill revealed that his performance against Leicester was one of his most satisfying performances in years.

Just the 7️⃣ Fulham goals for you to enjoy! 😱 Watch our #FFCU21s run riot in Leicester. 🍿 pic.twitter.com/tygI60dbYe — Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) October 11, 2022

“It’s a performance that’s right up there for me across the last couple of seasons,” he explained. “You always hope you can put in performances like that and people pay attention.”

For Leicester, they had Ireland U19 international Arlo Doherty on the bench for the game, with O’Neill being Ireland’s sole Fulham representative.

“We were always confident that we would do well, because we’ve all played together for a few years and had success. It has still been a big step up in terms of quality of opposition and it’s nice to go up and adapt to that increase,” O’Neill added.

“Hopefully over the next few games I can continue to contribute for the team, which is something some people wanted to see me do more of in the past. I definitely think I’m in a good place now.”

Crucially for the Ireland U21s, O’Neill is eligible for the next campaign, as Jim Crawford looks to pick up his side from their heart-breaking loss to Israel last month.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Fulham U21s, ollie o'neill