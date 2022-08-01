Exclusive: Oisin McEntee on his Newcastle exit & Ireland underage journey

Oisin McEntee is no stranger to the limelight.

In 2018, Ireland U21 defender Oisin McEntee was thrusted into the limelight, albeit unknowingly.

Few will remember Ireland’s U17 European Championship campaign, but if you mention the name Jimmy Corcoran, most will have a vague recollection of what happened.

For those who don’t, Corcoran was sent off in a penalty shootout defeat for Ireland against the Netherlands after ‘straying’ off his line. While it was harsh, Ireland had to pick up the pieces as quickly as they could.

As they tried to do so, Oisin McEntee stepped forward as makeshift goalkeeper, but was unable to keep the penalty out as Ireland went home.

“It was a mad, mad time but it was a great tournament…”

But now, McEntee is beginning to forge a fine footballing reputation for himself, having recently joined League Two side Walsall after leaving Newcastle United in May.

“It was a mad, mad time but it was a great tournament [in 2018],” McEntee tells Pundit Arena in an exclusive sit-down interview. “We did very well, but that was a mad time.

“That’s a once in a lifetime thing. But we all enjoyed that tournament and I think everyone back home was going mad, but we were just gutted.”

He added: “We were just taking it all in our stride. They were our levels so we were just playing every game and loving it.

“We probably didn’t realise how big it was until we went home and everyone’s talking to you and asking you about it, and congratulating you and stuff.”

A new opportunity.

From there, McEntee used that time in the spotlight to push on at club and international level, even if opportunities were few and far between at Newcastle United.

That has not stopped him from earning his first permanent switch in first-team football, with Walsall swooping in for the Co. Cavan youngster.

That is despite an injury which is likely to see him miss out on Ireland’s U21 European Championship play-off against Israel in September.

“I’ve loved it,” he explains on his move to the Saddlers. “I had a few weeks off there because of the surgery and I joined in a little bit later because I couldn’t do anything post-surgery for a few weeks.

“Since I came in, everyone’s been brilliant. Everyone is bang on. The lads and the management team have welcomed me in as well.”

While he was at Newcastle, McEntee’s role at the club was limited to appearances with the club’s U23 side, with a loan move to Greenock Morton giving him his first taste of senior football last season.

“You don’t want to be going out on loan every season…”

And it was that exposure to a new environment that saw him complete his move to League Two, with the 21-year-old showing that he can thrive in a first-team football environment.

“It’s so different to academy football because you treat it with a little bit more respect in different ways,” he explains. “The games are completely different.

#SuperCupNI Oisin McEntee heads @NUFC into the lead against Komazawa Uni FC at Scroggy Road Watch live: https://t.co/9jNbAF6540 pic.twitter.com/6TFpsBmIVI — BBC SPORT NI (@BBCSPORTNI) July 26, 2017

“You obviously have to learn quick when you get thrown in because people would take advantage of you on the pitch and stuff. They know that you are coming in, but once you are adjusted to it, I feel it’s very enjoyable.”

In doing so, McEntee joins a long list of his Ireland U21 teammates who have opted to play first-team football rather than staying in and around academy set-ups at bigger Premier League clubs.

“When you get that level, you just want to play games and first-team football,” he adds when asked if it was hard to leave Newcastle.

“You don’t want to be going out on loan every season and you want to be permanent somewhere; being comfortable and valued at a club. It was a no-brainer to go and play first-team football and that’s what I wanted to do.”

“It’s tough for the first year, and I was homesick, but you get used to it…”

Growing up in Cavan, McEntee grew up in an area that was far from a footballing hotbed of talent, but his talents have been well known of for a long time.

When he was playing as a youth, Manchester United invited the centre-back over for a trial, before a host of other big clubs in the UK wanted to have a look at his undoubted talent.

However, it was Newcastle who came calling for McEntee at U15 level, before then bringing him to Tyneside when he turned 16. Although, that was after he played for Belvedere and Malahide United in Dublin.

While he played in Dublin, the now 21-year-old was able to live at home, as the switch to Newcastle provided its own challenges.

“It is tough when you’re leaving school and you’re young because all your mates are looking at their futures and picking subjects in school and you know that you are not going to be there the following year,” he notes.

“They’re all starting to think of things happening. But I think you just know what you want when you go to England.

“It’s tough for the first year, but you get used to it. I think when you’re playing football every day, that takes your mind off it, but there are a lot of hours in the day after training. You don’t really know what to do but it’s fine.”

Oisin McEntee: “I wanted to get on loan as soon as I could…”

While he was at Newcastle, McEntee played alongside Matty Longstaff, and promising underage pair Kell Watts and Elliott Anderson at the club.

🤝 #NUFC can confirm that midfielder Elliot Anderson has joined @swfc on loan for the 2022/23 season. Best of luck @elljanderson! ⚫️⚪️ pic.twitter.com/Wg0g0o5693 — Newcatle United FC (@Percycola) July 24, 2022

But for McEntee, it was his loan at Greenock Morton last season that catapulted his name into the thoughts of some big League Two clubs last season, with Walsall moving in for him.

“It was very important,” he reveals when speaking about his loan in Scotland’s second-tier last term. “I wanted to get on loan as soon as I could and I went up there last year.

“Everyone was brilliant and looked after me during my first few weeks there. Once the games came around, I settled in really quickly and played every game I could.

“I was away a lot with the Ireland U21s last year but I played every game I could.

“I broke my hand at Christmas so I was out for a little while, but I loved it up there. It’s a fast-paced league and some teams play, and some teams just want to win the games. You get a mix of everyone.”

“It’s just one final push and then we are history makers…”

On the international front, McEntee has played for Ireland at every age group from U15 to U21 level, with some great memories picked up along the way.

The U17 European Championship heartache in 2018 was followed up by an appearance in the U19 European Championship semi-final in 2019.

🇮🇪 𝗣𝗟𝗔𝗬-𝗢𝗙𝗙𝗦 𝗖𝗢𝗡𝗙𝗜𝗥𝗠𝗘𝗗 🇮🇪 Ireland U21s have secured a first ever #U21EURO play-off place 🙌 Huge congratulations to manager Jim Crawford, his players and staff 👏 Now to Italy where a win would secure automatic qualification 💚#IRLU21 | #COYBIG | #WeAreOne pic.twitter.com/UAoDbMcB5o — FAIreland ⚽️🇮🇪 (@FAIreland) June 9, 2022

Now, he is part of Jim Crawford’s latest crop of talent that are eyeing a shot at qualification for the U21 European Championship next summer, looking to become the first Irish side to do so.

“It’s something that no Irish team has done before,” he said. “You want to be the first to do it. The squad has done brilliantly to put ourselves in the position that we are in at a minute.

“It’s just one final push and then we are history makers.” He adds: “The mood in the camp is always brilliant.

“It is a tight-knit group and everyone is friendly with each other. There are no real cliques. I’d be confident that the lads can get through [the game against Israel].

“I’d say that every single player is feeling confident and know that if they give a hundred percent they can get through.”

Oisin McEntee: “That would be a big personal goal to just try to hit the ground running once I’m fit…”

However, McEntee is expected to miss out on Ireland’s U21 play-off in September after sustaining an injury during the last international window in June.

But once he is back, he is hoping to make up on some lost time, starting with his new club.

“I’m not going to be back until around Halloween so I want to get into the team as quick as I can and play as many games as I can,” he explains on his aims for the season ahead.

“That would be a big personal goal to just try to hit the ground running once I’m fit. As a team, it’s a brand new season, and you are going to be looking to finish as high as you can. I think it’s the top seven that get playoffs.

“I feel the talent in the group is very good so hopefully we can do well.”

