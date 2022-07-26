NS Mura v St Pat’s: TV details & team news for Europa Conference League tie

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match.

St Pat’s take on NS Mura of Slovenia in the second-leg of their Europa Conference League second qualifying round tie on Thursday, July 28th.

Here is all you need to know about the game, including team news, kick-off time, TV details and how to stream the match.

Who are St Pat’s playing?

St Patrick’s Athletic are playing NS Mura in Slovenia in the second-leg of their two-legged affair.

The sides are level 1-1 on aggregate after the first-leg, but the Saints can feel aggrieved that they did not come through the first-leg with an advantage in the tie.

NS Mura reached this Europa Conference League qualifier by virtue of their league finish last season, and reached the group stages of the Conference League last season.

In doing so, the Slovenians took on Premier League giants Tottenham Hotapur, and defeated them on home soil in the competition, which led to Jamie O’Hara famously taking aim at Matt Doherty’s performance at the time.

The match kicks off at 7pm (Irish Time) on Thursday, July 28th.

What is at stake?

Qualification to the third qualifying round of the Europa Conference League.

St Pat’s come into this second-leg with a newfound belief that they can get through this tie, after drawing the game 1-1 in last week’s first-leg.

The winners of this clash will go into the third qualifying round of the Europa Conference League, with a tie against CSKA Sofia or Makedonija in waiting for the victors.

The losers will exit European football.

How can I watch NS Mura v St Pat’s on TV?

The match will not be aired on TV, but will be live on LOI TV, with coverage getting underway just before kick-off.

The match kicks off at 7pm, and is available to purchase at a cost of €7.

Team news.

Heading into the game, St Patrick’s Athletic will be without the services of long-term absentee Adam Murphy fore the game in Slovenia.

Also, the Saints will not have Mark Doyle available for the game, with the former Drogheda United forward being sent off late on in the first-leg draw at Richmond Park.

