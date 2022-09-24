Northern Ireland forward withdrawn from squad after ‘historic social media video’ emerges

The Irish FA have issued a statement.

The Irish FA have confirmed that forward Conor McMenamin has been withdrawn from their Uefa Nations League squad, after a ‘historic social media video’ emerged.

McMenamin’s withdrawal follows Kyle Lafferty’s recent departure from the squad for a similar incident just a few days ago.

In a statement, the Irish FA said the following: “In light of an historic social media video which has been circulated, Northern Ireland senior men’s team player Conor McMenamin has been withdrawn from the squad.”

In June, McMenamin made his Northern Ireland debut, but he will unable to add to his tally any time soon.

While the video has circulated on social media for a number of years previous, the video re-emerged on social media over the last 24-48 hours, forcing the Irish FA into a decision.

The statement was issued just 50 minutes prior to Northern Ireland’s home Uefa Nations League game against Kosovo at Windsor Park.

Earlier today, it had been reported that McMenamin was set to be withdrawn from the squad – with the resulting statement confirming the news.

Northern Ireland.

In recent times, the Green and White Army have struggled under manager Ian Baraclough following his instalment as senior international boss.

The former Sligo Rovers boss has presided over just three competitive wins from 20 games, with only one of those victories coming at Windsor Park.

As a result, Baraclough has a measly win record of just 15% from his time in charge thus far. However, they will be buoyed following the emergence of young stars such as Connor Bradley coming to the fore in recent months.

Their most recent win arrived in March, when they won away to Luxembourg. Prior to that, their last win came at home to Lithuania in November 2021.

