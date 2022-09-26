Northern Ireland international set to return to squad after being ‘withdrawn’ for social media video

A return is on the cards.

Northern Ireland senior international Conor McMenamin is set to make his return to the international fold with the Green and White Army ahead of their crucial Uefa Nations League clash against Greece on Tuesday evening.

McMenamin was ‘withdrawn’ from the Northern Ireland squad on Saturday, after a ‘historic social media video’ emerged.

However, reports in Northern Ireland have claimed that the player is set to make his return to the fold ahead of Tuesday’s game in Athens, as Ian Baraclough attempt to stay up in League C of the Uefa Nations League.

On Saturday, the Irish FA [IFA] issued a statement confirming that their player departed the squad as they sought to launch their own investigation into the incident.

However, the BBC have claimed that the governing body’s disciplinary committee has ‘reviewed its decision’, which means that McMenamin could now play in Athens against Greece.

On Saturday, Baraclough called the incident a distraction that he would ‘rather not have’ heading into a game, following the initial furore surrounding Kyle Lafferty’s exit from the squad last week.

“It’s a distraction you’d rather not have,” Baraclough said. “To happen so close to kick-off time, I thought we did the right things in pulling Conor out of the squad. It needs to be looked at.

“Clearly it’s an historic video from social media from when he was 16 I think. I’m not sure where it’s going to go at this time.

“You just hope that it isn’t (something that continues) and things don’t get churned up. I’d rather leave it at that and not elaborate on it too much. I was trying to concentrate on a game of football and that’s what we did.

In light of an historic social media video which has been circulated, Northern Ireland senior men’s team player Conor McMenamin has been withdrawn from the squad. pic.twitter.com/PlDvEROtL6 — Irish FA (@IrishFA) September 24, 2022

“It’s been tough for the boys because if you lose two members of the squad, you know they get close and they don’t like to see that happen to anyone. It could have played a major factor but they rallied and got a result.”

With a win on Tuesday evening, Northern Ireland are expected to ensure their safety in League C of the Uefa Nations League. However, if they fail to do so, they could end up finishing bottom of their group.

Should they do so, they would require a play-off to stave off relegation to League D, where the likes of San Marino, Andorra and Liechtenstein ply their trade.

