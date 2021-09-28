Thomas Tuchel confirms N’Golo Kante tests positive for Covid-19

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel confirms that N’Golo Kante has contracted Covid-19.

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has confirmed that N’Golo Kante has tested positive for Covid-19.

Kante has tested positive for the virus ahead of Wednesday evening’s Champions League clash away to Juventus in Turin. While confirming his midfielder had Covid-19, Tuchel stressed that he would not force any of his players to take the vaccine.

Kante has tested positive for Covid-19 just days after Chelsea’s dismal 1-0 home defeat to Manchester City on Saturday afternoon.

The French midfielder started the game before he was taken off to be replaced by Kai Havertz after the Blues went a goal behind. His unavailability comes as a blow to Chelsea who will be without Reece James, Mason Mount and Christian Pulisic for Wednesday’s game in Turin.



Despite Kante’s positive test, Tuchel has confirmed that he would not force any of his players to take the vaccine against their wishes.



He said: “It would be easy to say yes [players should get vaccinated] and get the applause for lots of people but do I have the right to say it? I’m not so sure. I can make the decision for myself…

“Vaccination seems to be a proper protection, I am vaccinated, but I don’t really see myself in the proper position to speak out with recommendations. That would go too far. I’m a football coach, I’m not 100 percent expert in this.

“Everyone is adult enough, we live in a free society. People can take their choices. We are not angry at N’Golo. I’m concerned about him, I’m worried.”

It was reported earlier in the week that Chelsea are willing to sell N’Golo Kante next summer in order to prevent losing him on a free transfer in 2023.

