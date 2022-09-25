Nemanja Matic hits back at Roy Keane over Man United criticism

Nemanja Matic was having none of it.

Former Manchester United and Chelsea midfielder Nemanja Matic has hit back at criticism he was subjected to by Roy Keane towards the tail-end of his career at Old Trafford.

Matic was ridiculed by Keane for his Man United farewell against Chelsea in April earlier this year, as the Serbian international brought the curtain down on his Premier League career.

However, the now 34-year-old has hit back at the former United captain for his comments at the time, stressing that the ‘game has changed’ since his retirement.

“I have respect for what he has done but he needs to understand that football has changed…”

Matic’s comments came in the Sunday Times this weekend, when he was asked about his run in with the 51-year-old.

“I have respect for what he has done but he needs to understand that football has changed,” Matic explained. “If I played for Chelsea, I cannot say I hate them. I cannot be angry when I’m talking to the press after the game.”

He then added: “The way he behaved on pitch, 70 per cent of it is a red card today. You cannot throw a punch when all the cameras in the world are there.

“The real hero is when you go out on the street and say something, but he was always very nice with me, so what he says in public, to be honest, I don’t really care. I know what I’ve done in my career and I’m very happy.”

Nemanja Matic.

Matic began his Premier League career with Chelsea, before then making the move to Benfica after failing to make the grade initially at Stamford Bridge.

However, he then returned to the Blues after completing a big-money move from the Portuguese giants.

During his second spell at Chelsea, Matic helped the Blues win two Premier League titles and a League Cup.

After leaving the Blues for a second and final time, he then join Man United where played under Jose Mourinho, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Ralf Rangnick.

