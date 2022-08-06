Nathan Collins tipped to become Premier League star amid Wolves debut

The future is bright for Nathan Collins.

Former Ireland international Richard Dunne has tipped Nathan Collins to become a Premier League star, as the 21-year-old made his Premier League debut for Wolves on Saturday afternoon.

Collins joined Wolves from recently relegated Burnley, and made his league debut for Bruno Lage’s side against Leeds United at Elland Road.

And speaking before the game, Dunne claimed that Collins has the potential to go on and play for some of the top Premier League side’s, if he continues on his ‘rapid’ ascent through the ranks.

“He really has the potential to go to one of the bigger clubs in English football…”

Earlier this summer, Collins made his mark for Ireland on the international stage, with his goal against Ukraine the highlight of an encouraging end to his season.

“From what I have seen from him with the international team towards the back end of last season, I thought he was fantastic,” Dunne said when speaking on Premier Sports.

From one great Irish centre back to another! 🤝 Richard Dunne believes big things are to come for Nathan Collins 👀 "He has the potential to really go to one of the bigger clubs in English football." 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/OWo8dNqOSK — Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) August 6, 2022

“I think it is a really good move for him. His rise has been rapid, from the time he was captain at Stoke at a young age, to joining Burnley for a big-money move.

“It has been quick for him, and I think he has the potential. He will make mistakes along the way, but I think if he keeps progressing the way he has been the last while, there will be a big opportunity for him.

“I think the bigger clubs, the likes of Man City and Man United.. They will be looking at him this season to see what he can do. The form he showed for Ireland on the international stage was outstanding.

“You don’t want to put too much pressure on him too soon, but he really has the potential to go to one of the bigger clubs in English football.”

Nathan Collins.

Since making his Ireland debut under Stephen Kenny, Collins has used his international experience to his benefit on the domestic front in England.

So much so that his efforts almost kept Burnley in the Premier League last season, but it was in vain as the Clarets fell to a final day defeat at home to Newcastle United.

As a result, he earned himself a £20.5 million move to Wolves, becoming the most expensive Irish player in football history.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Nathan Collins, Premier League, richard dunne, wolves