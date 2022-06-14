“Absolutely phenomenal” – Nathan Collins scores wondergoal in Ukraine showdown

An incredible goal from an incredible talent.

Ireland international Nathan Collins lit up Lodz, as he gave Ireland an incredible lead against Ukraine in the Uefa Nations League.

Burrowing on a remarkable lung-busting run, Collins danced around a host of Ukrainian players to give Ireland an unlikely lead with an equally unlikely goal.

Michael Obafemi may have grabbed all the headlines on Saturday against Scotland with his goal, but Collins may have just taken those away from the Swansea City forward.

“It’s one that we will never forget.”

While the goal was remarkable, RTE commentator Kenny Cunningham summed the goal up best when on duty from the Polish venue.

“It’s one that we will never forget,” he began. “Oh my god. When he picked up the ball I was going to say this was a masterclass in defending from Nathan Collins.

“I could not have envisioned this.. I thought he was going to pass the ball, but he just kept going. The composure and skill. Not just the composure, but the arrogance to finish with the outside of the foot.

“It was absolutely phenomenal.”

He then added: “I’m going to reference Johnny Barnes at the Maracana, Des. The Irish version! That is absolutely phenomenal.”

Nathan Collins.

With his goal, Collins has rounded off a fine Uefa Nations League window under Stephen Kenny after a whirlwind debut Premier League campaign.

Collins may have been relegated with Burnley, but with performances and goals like that, he is unlikely to stay at Turf Moor for much longer.

