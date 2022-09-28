Nathan Collins reveals why he completed a Premier League move to Wolves

Nathan Collins joined Wolves on a big-money deal.

Ireland international Nathan Collins has impressed at Wolves, after completing his big-money move to Molinuex from recently relegated Premier League side Burnley.

A near ever-present for Bruno Lage’s charges, Collins has looked at home in his new surroundings, even if he has been sent off on one occasion for his new club.

The Co. Kildare defender has been a leading light in the Wolves defence alongside Max Kilman – with Lage opting to establish a new defensive core within his side following the recent departure Conor Coady.

“The manager wanted me, and paid money for me. So I felt that I was wanted…”

Speaking ahead of Ireland’s crucial Uefa Nations League tie, and win against Armenia – Collins explained exactly why he opted to join Wolves instead of other interested parties.

“To be honest, I didn’t know if I was going to come in and play,” he explained when speaking to RTE. “The manager wanted me, and paid money for me. So I felt that I was wanted.

Nathan Collins on THAT goal against Ukraine, positives from Saturday's defeat to Scotland and looking to sign off Nations League campaign with a win at home to Armenia #irlarm pic.twitter.com/W0hyq5WUy4 — RTÉ Soccer (@RTEsoccer) September 27, 2022

“That was the main thing for me, I didn’t want to just go to a club where I was another player. I wanted to join a team where I felt that I was wanted, and be a part of a project in a team.

“That is what I wanted personally, and as soon as I went in I felt at home and the staff have been really good as have the players.

“I’ve enjoyed it straight away, and the style of football that we play as a team is really good. I couldn’t have asked for much more.”

Nathan Collins.

While Collins will miss the next three Premier League games for Wolves, he will be encouraged that his place in Lage’s starting XI is relatively secure.

As a result of his red card against Man City, Collins will miss Wolves’ Premier League trip to Chelsea, but he will return in time for some crucial games against Crystal Palace, Brentford and Leicester City.

