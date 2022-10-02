Nathan Collins set to learn new Wolves boss as Bruno Lage is sacked

Another Premier League managerial casualty.

Premier League side Wolves have confirmed that they have parted ways with Bruno Lage, after their desperately poor start to the season.

After slumping to a dismal loss away to West Ham on Saturday evening, Lage has paid the price with his job – as Wolves’ league woes continued at the London Stadium.

The defeat also saw Lage’s dispiriting side slip into the relegation drop zone, with just three goals scored in their opening eight league games of the season.

Lage’s departure also means that Irish pair Nathan Collins and Connor Ronan will be left pondering what impact a new manager will have on their respective season’s at Molineux.

Collins was an ever-present for Wolves this season prior to his red card offence against Man City, when he recklessly took down Jack Grealish in a 3-0 loss.

Ronan however has been largely appearing on the bench after returning from a recent loan spell at St Mirren last season.

However, Wolves are now on the lookout for a new manager, with reports claiming that they are looking from ‘within’ to appoint a successor to the throne.

“Bruno is an excellent coach, a hardworking and dedicated manager, and a warm, wise and honest man,” Wolves chairman Jeff Shi said after Lage’s exit was confirmed.

“He and his staff have been a pleasure to work with throughout their time at Wolves, so it is with much sadness that we have had to make what has been a difficult decision.

"I honestly have no doubts about Bruno's ability, and I'm sure he will succeed elsewhere, however the team's form and performances over the last few months mean that we have no choice but to act.

“I honestly have no doubts about Bruno’s ability, and I’m sure he will succeed elsewhere, however the team’s form and performances over the last few months mean that we have no choice but to act.

“On behalf of everyone at Wolves, I would like to place on record our gratitude to Bruno and his coaching team for all their efforts during their time with the club, and wish them the very best for the future.”

In the immediate aftermath of Lage’s exit, both Julen Lopetegui and Ange Postecoglou have been linked as possible replacements.

The club have also confirmed that Steve Davis and James Collins will prepare their side for their upcoming trip to Stamford Bridge, as they get set to face Chelsea.

