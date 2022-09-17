‘A rush of blood to the head’ – Nathan Collins red carded after horror tackle on Jack Grealish

A disaster for Nathan Collins.

Ireland international Nathan Collins endured a day to forget against Man City on Saturday, as he was sent-off following a horror challenge on Jack Grealish.

With Wolves trailing the game 2-0, Collins caught Grealish mid-air, and was subsequently given his marching orders by referee Anthony Taylor.

While Collins contested the red card, it mattered little as he left his side in an unwanted position heading into the half-time break.

“There’s no way to defend that. There is too much force and it’s high. It is a terrible challenge…”

Speaking after the incident, former Premier League midfielder Jermaine Jenas slammed the Ireland international for his ‘terrible’ challenge on Grealish.

“He went in way too high,” Jenas said while on commentary duty for BT Sport. “There’s no way to defend that. There is too much force and it’s high. It is a terrible challenge.

It's gone from bad to worse for Wolves… Nathan Collins receives a straight red card for a challenge on Jack Grealish 🟥 pic.twitter.com/iPT7poYdkg — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) September 17, 2022

“It’s much worse in full speed because there’s so much force in it. When I watched it live, that’s why I made the noise. That’s not a good challenge and the referee saw it in exactly the same way.

“It’s an instant red card and he has done his teammates no favours at all.”

Jenas then added: “I also think that it is out of frustration. He has got to keep a hold of his emotions.. He just lost it for a second. The frustration got the better of him and it is a bad challenge. He’s trying to make excuses but in this day and age you can’t get away with this.”

“He just had a rush of blood to the head…”

Also remarking on the incident was Rio Ferdinand, who branded the challenge as a ‘rush of blood to the head’, as Collins’ Premier League showdown against Erling Haaland turned into a nightmare.

“Even in my time it was a borderline red card,” Ferdinand said. “You wouldn’t have too many questions about it.

“We spoke about the two defenders at Wolves today.. But he just had a rush of blood to the head. I don’t know what he’s quite looking to do there.”

