Nathan Collins explains how he coped after his red card tackle on Jack Grealish

Ireland international Nathan Collins has revealed how he came to terms with his red-card tackle on Jack Grealish earlier this season, as Wolves continue their wait to appoint a new manager.

In one of Bruno Lage’s final games as manager, Collins was given his marching orders for a sickeningly-late lunge on Grealish as City ran out easy winners at Molineux.

While Collins made up with Grealish after the incident, he has since admitted that he ‘didn’t want to be involved in football’ following his high-profile error.

“I went home with my girlfriend and I didn’t talk all night…”

In a recent interview with Off The Ball, Collins explained how he came to terms with what happened after only recently joining Wolves this season.

“I went home with my girlfriend and I didn’t talk all night,” he explained. “I was just stuck in myself, I was frustrated and I just didn’t want to be involved in football again for the foreseeable.

“But obviously in the moment, it’s not nice. I felt like I let everyone down, I felt like I let the club down, the fans down.

“It’s not a nice feeling. I nearly wouldn’t wish it on anyone.”

While Collins may still be frustrated with the incident, he has returned to Wolves’ starting XI off the back of it.

Rather than staying on the bench, Collins has been drafted straight back into the fold by interim boss Steve Davis.

His first game back following suspension saw him play for Wolves in their 2-1 Premier League defeat to Crystal Palace – with Wilfried Zaha netting a 70th minute winner.

Ireland U21 international Joe Hodge also featured for Wolves in their loss, as his rise through the ranks continues.

However, this weekend Collins and Hodge will be hoping that he can help his side return to winning ways, as they take on fellow strugglers Leicester City on Sunday afternoon.

