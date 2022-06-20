Nathan Collins fee reportedly set by Burnley

Nathan Collins is a wanted man.

Ireland international Nathan Collins is a wanted man this summer, and it is likely that a race for his signature is set to spark a bidding war in the Premier League.

Collins, 21, enjoyed a superb international break with Ireland – starring in a number of games during their Uefa Nations League games.

However, should he remain at Burnley next season, it would mean that he is set to ply his trade in the Championship following the Clarets’ relegation last month.

A good move?

Collins has been the subject of intense speculation over the last few days, with a host of top-flight clubs looking at the defender.

According to the Irish Sun, both Leicester City and Wolves have expressed strong interest in signing the former Stoke City star.

This would be very smart business from Burnley. It’s reported that Oxford are demanding £1.75 million for defender Luke McNally after rejecting three lower bids. He would replace the £40 million rated Collins and bring very similar qualities.#COYBIGhttps://t.co/CCxt8hUrGE — Kenny’s Kids (@KennysKids) June 20, 2022

However, the Lancashire Telegraph has claimed that a fee of almost £40 million would be required to take him away from Turf Moor ahead of the new season.

It has already been reported that former St Patrick’s Athletic defender Luke McNally has been identified as a possible replacement for Collins should he leave.

“Who knows, who knows that question..”

Earlier this month, Collins catapulted his name into the headlines after scoring a wonderful goal away to Ukraine in the Uefa Nations League.

The goal ensured that the Boys in Green left Poland with a point on the road, as they were held to a 1-1 draw.

And speaking after the game, Collins admitted that he was unsure of his club future following his goalscoring heroics while on international duty.

“Who knows, who knows that question,” he replied when asked. “Who knows where I’ll be in 10 days, I don’t know myself! We will see what happens.”

