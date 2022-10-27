Ireland prospect makes two penalty saves to stun Man United in the Conti Cup

A night to remember.

Ireland international prospect Naoisha McAloon etched her name into Durham WFC history on Wednesday night, as they stunned WSL giants Man United in the Conti Cup.

McAloon, formerly of Peamount United in the Women’s National League, made two penalty saves in a pulsating shootout win for the WSL 2 outfit.

Ireland international Saoirse Noonan also came on as a late sub for Durham in their win. But it was a night that belonged to McAloon, as her penalty shootout heroics stunned Man United’s big-hitters.

In the game itself, Durham went 1-0 and 2-1 down before ultimately forcing their way back into contention to force a penalty shootout. In the shootout, McAloon saved from Millie Turner and Maya Le Tissier – helping the WSL 2 side to a huge win.

For McAloon, the win was a significant one for her own development at the club.

Earlier this year, the former Peamount United shot-stopper made her move across the Irish Sea to join Durham WFC where she has impressed.

The homework 𝗽𝗮𝗶𝗱-𝗼𝗳𝗳 ✏️@naoishamcaloon (ft. some special guests) reflects on last night's penalty heroics 🙌

At the time, McAloon joined the WSL 2 side off the back of a devastating end to the season with Peamount, as Shelbourne pipped them to the title on the final day. However, she did claim two successive Women’s National League crowns in 2019 and 2020 prior to that.

Naoisha McAloon.

Also, McAloon has trained with the Ireland squad under Vera Pauw – and earned her first call-up in June 2022 prior to the international qualifier against Georgia.

However, the 23-year-old did not feature for Ireland as Pauw’s side ran out easy 9-0 winners against their World Cup qualifying opponents.

For now, the prospect will be hoping that she can latch onto this swing in momentum as Ireland prepare themselves for the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand next summer.

