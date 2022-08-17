Nani tells Man United forwards exactly what they need to hear in scathing rant

Nani has offered his take on Man United’s struggles.

Former Man United winger Nani slammed Man United’s misfiring squad, as their struggles continue under new boss Erik ten Hag.

So far, United have slumped to two successive Premier League defeats this season, losing against Brighton and Brentford. The latter proved to be the most damaging, as United shipped four goals during a remarkably poor first-half display.

However, they do at least have an opportunity to make amends on Monday evening when they welcome bitter rivals Liverpool to Old Trafford.

“You have talent, and a lot of talented players. But they don’t like to get tired to win…”

Despite that, criticism is still coming their way, with former winger Nani the latest to stick the boot in on his former side.

Nani, who was part of a success-laden United side, hit out at the club’s forwards, and players for showing ‘no hunger’ during a exclusive interview with Rio Ferdinand.

“Rio, it is obvious when you look,” he began. “I don’t like to talk too much sometimes, and I don’t talk about players. But you can see that there is no hunger.

“There is no hunger, and no attitude; desire to win in the club. You have talent, and a lot of talented players. But they don’t like to get tired to win.

“I liked to sweat to win, they do not. They make one run, and then if they have to make one challenge to get the ball. You know what we used to do. Run back to defend and attack.

“I was tired in the games, and my legs were heavy because if I did so much running. If I didn’t do one run, the coach would say to me [inaudible]..

“But I still played and scored even when I was tired. I was never afraid to attack one v one, the defender was afraid when I had the ball. That’s the big difference..”

While criticisms are to be expected at Old Trafford given United’s dismal form, it is becoming clear something needs to change quickly in Manchester in the coming weeks.

After their home clash against Liverpool, the Red Devils face Southampton and Leicester City away – before then welcoming Arsenal to their home ground.

