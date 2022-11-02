Ex-Celtic man taunts Rangers fans over limp Champions League exit

A nightmare Champions League run for Rangers.

Former Celtic forward Moussa Dembele taunted Rangers and their fans after their limp exit from European football this season under manager Giovanni von Bronckhorst was confirmed.

Rangers’ Champions League fate was sealed a long time ago, but they went into the final group with a slim chance that they could have qualified for the knockout stages of the Europa League.

However, that did not come to pass as the Gers witnessed their European dream descend into a nightmare at home and abroad.

“ After all it was the first ever Champions League campaign in their history…”

But for some like Dembele, it was an experience that many enjoyed.

In a social media post published after the full-time whistle at Ibrox on Tuesday night, Dembele goaded the Rangers support, making reference to their infamous liquidation in 2012.

‘After all it was the first ever Champions League campaign in their history,’ he wrote. ‘Well done to them… #Since2012‘

In the immediate aftermath of Rangers’ Champions League exit, it was confirmed that they officially became the ‘worst ever’ side to compete in the competition.

That unwanted tag came after they lost each of their six group stage games, and also slumped to a number of heavy beatings in the tournament.

The most humiliating of which saw them lose 7-1 at home to Liverpool, despite taking a first-half lead against Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Rangers’ Champions League struggles.

While the loss against Liverpool was a low, they also scored just twice in their six games.

Meanwhile, the Gers shipped 22 goals against them as Liverpool, Ajax and Napoli all ran riot against the 2021/22 Europa League finalists.

Following on from their unwanted record in Europe this season, they have also flattered to deceive on the domestic front.

As it stands, they are four points behind league leaders Celtic – and lost the opening Old Firm game of the season against the Bhoys. They lost that game 4-0 at Celtic Park.

