Motherwell v Sligo Rovers: TV details & team news for Europa Conference League tie

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match.

Sligo Rovers take on Motherwell of Scotland in the first-leg of their Europa Conference League second qualifying round tie on Thursday, July 21st.

Here is all you need to know about the game, including team news, kick-off time, TV details and how to stream the match.

Who are Sligo Rovers playing?

Sligo Rovers are playing Motherwell at Fir Park in Scotland in the first-leg of their two-legged affair.

Motherwell reached this Europa Conference League qualifier by virtue of their league finish last season, but it was far from a vintage year for the club.

After a good start under manager Graham Alexander, the ‘Well fell into the European places after a challenging second half of the season.

But they did enough to get over the line, with Ireland U21 Ross Tierney playing a big role in doing so upon his arrival from Bohemians.

The match kicks off at 7.45pm (Irish Time) on Thursday, July 21st.

What is at stake?

This match is the third game of Sligo Rovers’ European campaign.

The Bit O’ Red won their first Europa Conference League tie this season against Welsh side Bala Town, but they were forced to withstand an unwanted scare from their opponents.

That's it!!! Sligo Rovers advance to the next round of @europacnfleague qualifying thanks to Ed McGinty's penalty save 👏 Next up: Motherwell 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 FT | @sligorovers 2-2 Bala Town (4-3 pens)#LOI | #UECL pic.twitter.com/WxviuXh9PA — SSE Airtricity League (@SSEAirtricityLg) July 14, 2022

A win here over two-legs would see Rovers seal a date with the winners of the tie between Sparta Praha of Czech Republic and Viking of Norway. A defeat would see their European campaign end.

Away goals do not count for this tie.

How can I watch Motherwell v Sligo Rovers on TV?

The match will not be aired on live TV, but will be available to view on Motherwell’s website, with final details and the cost of the live broadcast of the game set to be confirmed.

The match kicks off at 7.45pm.

Team news.

Heading into the game, Sligo Rovers have no major injury headaches to deal with.

However, there are doubts over the availability of former Ireland U21 shot-stopper Ed McGinty for the game, with reports suggesting he is on his way to League One side Oxford United.

Further team news will be updated closer to kick-off time.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: motherwell, Sligo Rovers