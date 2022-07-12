The 10 most expensive Irish transfers of all time

Nathan Collins is a record breaker.

On Tuesday evening, Nathan Collins broke an Irish transfer record as he completed his move back to the Premier League to join Wolves.

Last season was Collins’ first in the English top-flight, and he took to life kindly there after breaking into the Burnley side midway through the season.

And despite Burnley’s relegation at the end of the year, Collins has earned himself a big-money switch from the Clarets.

In doing so, he has become the most expensive Irish player to be bought/sold in the transfer window, but still has a bit of work to do if he is to collect as many transfer fees as Robbie Keane, the previous record holder.

We can confirm that Nathan Collins has joined Wolverhampton Wanderers for an undisclosed fee. We'd like to thank Nathan for all his efforts during his time at Turf Moor and wish him all the best for the future. pic.twitter.com/ZgEtUa0v3S — Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) July 12, 2022

Ireland record transfer fees.

So far, it has been a busy summer for Irish players in the transfer window, with several stars making their moves to the continent or throughout Europe.

Gavin Bazunu has also completed a big-money move, with the former Shamrock Rovers youngster commanding a fee in the region of £12 million after joining Southampton.

There are £3 million worth of add-ons reportedly in the deal, which puts him inside the top ten list of fees paid for Irish players in the transfer market.

In doing so, and along with Collins’ move to Wolves, Jeff Hendrick has dropped out of the list, with Aiden McGeady doing so earlier this summer.

As a result of Ireland’s two big summer moves, we have you covered with an updated list of the most expensive list of Irish players to be sold during the transfer market.

Nathan Collins (Burnley – Wolves, £20.5 million) – 2022 Robbie Keane (Spurs – Liverpool, £19 million) – 2008 Damien Duff (Blackburn Rovers – Chelsea, £17 million) – 2003 Matt Doherty (Wolves – Spurs, £15 million) – 2020 James McCarthy (Wigan – Everton, £13.5 million) – 2013 Robbie Brady (Norwich City – Burnley, £13 million) – 2017 Robbie Keane (Coventry City – Inter Milan, £13 million) – 2000 Gavin Bazunu (Man City – Southampton, £12 million) – 2022 Shane Long (Hull City – Southampton, £12 million) – 2014 Robbie Keane (Liverpool – Spurs, £12 million) – 2009

