Molde v Shamrock Rovers: TV details for crucial Europa Conference League tie

Molde v Shamrock Rovers: TV details.

TV details have been confirmed for the Europa Conference League group game between Molde and Shamrock Rovers this week in Norway.

The League of Ireland champions qualified for European group stage football after securing two wins over the summer in the Champions League and Europa League qualifiers.

However, they have yet to pick up a win in their Europa Conference League group stage campaign, drawing and losing once so far. Here’s everything you need to know for this Thursday’s meeting, including the kick-off time and TV details.

Who are Shamrock Rovers playing?

Shamrock Rovers are playing Norwegian giants Molde in their third Europa Conference League group stage game of the campaign.

In their most recent outing in Europe, the Hoops were well-beaten away to Belgian side Gent, losing 3-0.

However, they can take some positives from their performance against Djurgardens in their opening group game of the campaign, with the Swedish side going on to beat Molde in their first home group game of the group.

Molde are currently top of the Norwegian top-flight, and are coasting to a league title win. At the time of writing, Molde are 15 points clear of Bodo/Glimt – a side who recently dumped Celtic out of the Europa Conference League.

What is at stake?

Plenty.

For Shamrock Rovers, they will be acutely aware of the rewards that come with a positive run in the Europa Conference League group stages this season.

After banking a total of more than €3.3 million over the summer months, further rewards lie in store for the Hoops if they record some more positive results on the European stage.

In the Europa Conference League group stages, a win guarantees a club a minimum fee of €500,000, with a draw seeing a club earn €166,000.

If Rovers are to top the group, they would bank a further total of €625,000. The group runners-up on the other hand will earn a cool reward of €325,000.

But for now, the Hoops will be keen to get their Europa Conference League group stage campaign up and running with a big result and performance on the road.

How can I watch Molde v Shamrock Rovers on TV?

Virgin Media Three and the Virgin Media Player will be showing the tie this coming Thursday. The game kicks off at 5.45pm from the Norwegian venue, with coverage set to get underway at 5.35pm.

Also, the game will be broadcast live on BT Sport as part of their Europa Conference League coverage.

Team news.

Team news will be updated in due course.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Molde, Shamrock Rovers