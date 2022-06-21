Ex-Egypt boss slams Mo Salah for doing ‘nothing’ on international duty

He is not impressed.

Former Egypt boss Hassan Shehata has slammed Mo Salah‘s efforts for his country while on international duty.

Shehata managed the Pharaohs for a spell, but he has been unimpressed with their star man when playing for his country.

On Egyptian TV, Shehata hit out at the Liverpool star, with their international fortunes continuing to nosedive.

“He didn’t do anything for the Egyptian national team..”

“Salah is a great player, he’s done so much abroad and he’s one of the world’s biggest stars,” he began when speaking to Sada El-Balad TV channel.

“But he didn’t do anything for the Egyptian national team, he should have done more.”

Earlier this year, Salah hinted that he may call time on his international career after some heartbreaking defeats. In the African Cup of Nations, Salah was part of an Egyptian side that lost to Senegal in the decider, before being beaten by the same opposition in a World Cup qualifying play-off.

Added to that, he also missed on a quadruple with Liverpool at club level, losing the Champions League final and also losing out to Man City on the final day of the Premier League season.

“I am honoured that I played with you and I am very proud to play with you whether I am with you or not in the future,” he said on his international career.

However, on the club front, Salah is heading into the last 12 months of his deal at Anfield, with no indication that a new deal will be found as of yet.

Although, he has stressed his desire to stay at the club previously, with his comments prior to the Champions League final suggesting that.

I cannot express in words how much we wanted to bring that trophy back to Liverpool but in the end we couldn’t. I cannot thank the fans enough for your support. It has been a very long season but a part of me wishes the next one starts again tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/6ECyIL0AHN — Mohamed Salah (@MoSalah) June 2, 2022

